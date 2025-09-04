Thursday, September 4, 2025
HomeNationalPM to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today
National

PM to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

APP14-070624 BEIJING: In thisa file photo of June 07, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Li Qiang upon his arrival at Great Hall of the People.
11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today to discuss the bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the matters of regional and international importance.

The prime minister, who is in China on a six-day visit, mainly to attend SCO moots and Victory Day parade, will also hold a meeting with Chinese Minister for Information Technology and Industry Li Lecheng.

This will follow the holding of second edition of the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference to be held here and presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz.

The conference will review the outcomes of the first edition, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen in June 2024, and outline future plans.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan