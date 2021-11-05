PM to lay foundation-stone of maternal & child hospital in Attock today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Attock today (Friday), where he will lay the foundation-stone of Maternal and Child Hospital.

The hospital will provide quality healthcare facilities to two million residents, particularly women, of the Attock district and in the suburbs.

The Punjab government will complete the 200-bed hospital equipped with modern facilities in two years at a total cost of Rs 5.3 billion.

The federal government has already released Rs 2.66 billion to Punjab for the project.

The prime minister will meet members of parliament from the constituencies of Attock and also interact with his party workers.

The prime minister will also address a public gathering in Attock.