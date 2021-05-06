ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan today would lay the foundation stone for a project to build 10,000 low cost houses in 11 tehsils of Punjab.

In a tweet, the minister said that the promise to build 5 million houses was coming true.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the banks have received applications for Rs 52 billion loan under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme out of which Rs12 billion have been released.

Those who used to say that the promises made by the PTI were only election promises have now realized that the journey started towards the Naya Pakistan has now gained momentum.

He said that the difficulties in this journey would be lessened with passage of time.