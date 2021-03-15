PM to launch think tanks, academia advisory portal at 'Islamabad Security Dialogue'

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will launch the first of its kind advisory portal set up by the National Security Division to engage think tanks and academia in policy making.

The advisory portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.

Many countries in the world have used strong think tank – government collaboration to effectively project their policies and build a positive image globally for their countries.

This link has traditionally been weak in Pakistan’s case and therefore, this initiative could prove be path breaking.

Hosting the first Islamabad Security Dialogue where government will discuss its Comprehensive Security Framework, will enable the country to unfold its untapped potential in becoming a hub of global and regional economic connectivity.

The NSD is partnering with the top five leading think tanks of the country including Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), National Defence University (NDU)’s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). These think tanks are all members of the NSD’s Advisory Board.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference while Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be guest of honor on the second day.

Other federal ministers as well as members of the academia and media will also participate.