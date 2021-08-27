PM to launch Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for expatriates: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch today the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for the overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet, he said that overseas Pakistanis will be able to invest in this scheme and get easy financing through digital process.

The state minister said that State Bank of Pakistan has formulated this scheme in consultation with all stakeholders, including the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

Overseas Pakistanis with Roshan Digital Account can invest in Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, Farrukh Habib said.

Those who buy a house under Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme, he said, will be able to sell their houses at any time.

He said that a list of pre-approved projects for Roshan Apna Ghar scheme has been prepared.

Overseas Pakistanis around the world had been facing many difficulties in purchasing houses and property and under Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme, these problems will easily be resolved, he remarked.