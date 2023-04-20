PM to launch ‘Constitution Mobile APP’ today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch the ‘mobile app’ of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan after its successful test run in a ceremony organized at PTV today.

In a tweet, she said the objective to launch the app was to give awareness and access to the people, especially the youth, about the Constitution so that they know their rights and the importance of the Constitution.