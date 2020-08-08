PM to launch biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 mln trees a day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch country’s “history’s biggest tree plantation campaign” Sunday targeting to around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.

“I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9th August, in planting trees all over Pakistan,” the prime minister tweeted.

He also asked the parliamentarians ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in the history.

“The target is 35 lakh (3.5 million) trees in a day though we will try to exceed it,” the prime minister resolved.

The government has announced to observe August 9 as ‘Tiger Force Day’ across Pakistan when over a million volunteers along with government would plant trees as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

As per plan, around 2 million saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.19 million in Punjab, 300,000 in Sindh, 57,000 in AJK, 15,000 in Balochistan and 11,500 in Gilgit Baltistan.