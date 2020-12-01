PM to launch AirSial airline on Dec 9

SIALKOT, Dec 01 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch newly established airline, AirSial, on Dec 9, 2020 at a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport here.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid disclosed it on Tuesday while addressing a meeting here. He said Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline on self-help basis.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, Vice Chairman Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIAL Babar Iqbal and Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen also attended the meeting.