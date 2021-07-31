PM to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل سہ پہر تین بجے "آپ کا وزیر اعظم –آپ کے ساتھ" پروگرام میں ٹیلی فون کالز اور سوشل میڈیا پیغامات کے ذریعے عوام سے براہ راست مخاطب ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister will interact with the people in the programme” Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath”.