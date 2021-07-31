PM to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister will interact with the people in the programme” Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath”.

