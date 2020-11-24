PM to inaugurate WEF's Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) on Pakistan being organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday (November 25).

The prime minister would also participate in an interactive dialogue with WEF President Børge Brende, and chairpersons and chief executive officers (CEOs) of leading global corporations and WEF partner companies, the Foreign Office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Subsequent sessions of the day-long CSD will feature discussions of global business leaders with Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, on wide ranging subjects, including economy, finance, investment, trade, manufacturing, digitalization and startups, regional connectivity and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) etc.

The last segment will include a roundtable on “Energy Transition Priorities and Challenges in Pakistan”, co-led by Energy Minister Omar Ayub, Climate Change Advisor Malik Amin Aslam, and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

Moderated individually by the WEF president, managing director and other senior officials, each session of the CSD will enable CEOs of global corporations and multinational companies to interact directly with Pakistan’s top leadership on the vast business and investment opportunities available in the country due to the various initiatives for economic reforms by the current government.

The CSD is the WEF’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential.

The upcoming CSD is the second such event organized by the WEF for Pakistan this year. The CSD during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF Annual Meeting in January 2020 was widely attended by the global corporate sector.

The second CSD by WEF within one year was recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its commendable resilience to the myriad of challenges, including the COVID pandemic, the FO said.