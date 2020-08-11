PM to inaugurate Peshawar BRT on Aug 13: CM

PESHAWAR, Aug 11 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Thursday (August 13).

The chief minister while talking to senior journalists about the mega project said that BRT would provide state of the art travelling facility to people at affordable fare inside the provincial capital.

He said that PTI government was committed to provide best facilities to people in all key sectors.

The BRT project consists of a 27.5 km main track with 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.

The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people could travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route.

Three mega commercial plazas would also be completed in next year, but the bus parking areas are ready.