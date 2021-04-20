ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will visit Nowshera and Peshawar to inaugurate a housing scheme and lay foundation stones of different uplift projects.

According to PM Office media wing, during his visit to Nowshera, the prime minister will inaugurate Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group.

While in Peshawar, the prime minister would inaugurate Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and upgradation project, besides laying foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.

The prime minister will attend the launching ceremony of newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as special guest.

He would also visit a rehabilitated center for the physically impaired people at Hayatabad Peshawar.