PM to inaugurate digitalization of state media on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the digitalization of state media organizations, including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony to be held here at Pak-China Center on Friday.

In the first phase of Digital Transformation of State Media (DTSM) project, initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, news dissemination services of APP, PTV News, Radio Pakistan, and DMW will be digitalized.

The first phase of the project also includes the digitalization of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP) as well as the advertisements of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The digitalization will streamline the services of these organizations, enhancing their speed, accuracy, and reach.

Keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a Digital Pakistan and directives of Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, the Associated Press of Pakistan has also acquired the ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certifications to bring the quality standard of management at par with the international level.

Under the certification, the APP stands transformed from conventional to a dynamic digitalized mass media service, and aims at setting new trends and lead as the key source of digitally accessible news and factual public information.

The standards of certification will help improve APP’s business credibility and authority as well as its overall efficiency.

Under digitalization, the APP plans to expand its outreach by providing customized news feeds and digital content for its subscribers, and the public.