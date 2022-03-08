PM to distribute Ehsaas Cards in Karachi on three years’ Ehsaas completion

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to distribute Ehsaas Cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to Karachi on March 9 (Wednesday), to mark three years of Ehsaas Program completion.

Amongst other engagements, he will also interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries from Sindh. The event will be held at Governor House. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar will brief him on the successful deployment of anti-poverty programmes of Ehsaas in Sindh.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail; Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and other Parliamentarians are also expected to join the event. The PM will also distribute Ehsaas Cards among Ehsaas beneficiaries from Sindh.

These beneficiaries have been identified through Ehsaas’ National Socio-economic Registry Survey which was completed recently, said a news release issued here. Since its launch in March 2019, different programmes of Ehsaas including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas School Stipends, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, Ehsaas Interest Free Loans, Ehsaas Amdan, model Panagahs and Ehsaas Langars and several others have successfully been implemented across Sindh province to uplift the poorest populations. Under Ehsaas Kafaalat, 1.311 million poorest households are benefitting from the

six-monthly stipends of Rs.14,000.

Payment to new Kafaalat beneficiaries is underway provincewide, like in other parts of the country.

During COVID-19, Ehsaas Emergency Cash was delivered to 4.59 million poorest families in all districts of Sindh.



Through the end-to-end digital survey of Ehsaas, more than 9.6 million households have been surveyed in Sindh. 107 Ehsaas registration desks have also been opened at Tehsil level in Sindh to transit the registry into a dynamic database.



To-date, over 1.8 million children aged 4 to 22 years are currently benefiting from the Ehsaas School Stipends in every union council of Sindh. The programme aspires to bring out of school children to school.



Currently, 10 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have also been established in Sindh to address stunting. Ehsaas will open Nashonuma Centers across all districts of Sindh by the end of this year.



In the last three years, the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme has awarded 10,300 need-cum-merit scholarships to deserving yet brilliant students studying

in 26 public universities of Sindh.



Through recently launched Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, federal government is also providing its 35 percent share of subsidy in Sindh.



In the province, federal share of subsidy worth Rs. 350/month will be granted for each eligible family on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil.



Under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of Ehsaas, 173,574 families (69 percent women) have been provided Ehsaas interest free loans in 18 districts of Sindh to set up small enterprises.



Through Ehsaas Amdan, 45,098 families (97 percent women) in seven districts of Sindh had been granted small livelihoods assets for their poverty graduation.



To serve the daily wage earners with free boarding and lodging and free meals in Sindh, under eight model Panagahs, and eight Food Trucks and Langars have also been operationalized under Prime Minister’s Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas.



Currently, Pakistan’s first precision safety net, Ehsaas Tahafuz is fully functional in Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat to protect the vulnerable patients from catastrophic health expenditures. Programme is being upscaled this year.



Several enhancements are also being planned for the people of Sindh under the umbrella of Ehsaas, to expand the scale and scope of Ehsaas interventions in the province, particularly Ehsaas Tahafuz and One Window Ehsaas.