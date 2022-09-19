PM to attend official ceremonies of Queen: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Westminster Abbey today and attend the official ceremonies of the late Queen of Great Britain.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف آج ویسٹ منسٹر ایبے جائیں گے اور ملکہ برطانیہ کی سرکاری رسومات میں شرکت کریں گے۔ آج شام امریکہ روانہ ہوں گے جہاں وہ اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کے 77ویں اجلاس میں شرکت کریں گے۔#PMPakatUNGA — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 19, 2022

In a tweet, she said the PM would leave for America this evening where he would attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.