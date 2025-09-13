PM to attend emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha Qatar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit State of Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha on 15 September 2025.

The summit, cosponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC member countries are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of the Foreign Ministers on 14 September 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the preparatory session.

According to Foreign Office, Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states. In a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, the Prime Minister visited Doha on 11 September 2025 and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.