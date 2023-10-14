ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing from October 17-18.
“The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum entitled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a post on X Saturday.

PM Kakar will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion. Senior Chinese officials, business leaders and investors as well as a number of leaders will also attend the Forum.

