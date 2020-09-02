PM to announce landmark package for Karachi: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a historical and landmark package for Karachi during his upcoming visit to compensate the affected people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had already directed the concerned to finalize the ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’ in consultation with all stakeholders to resolve issues pertaining to the major city.

The minister said all the stakeholders and political parties should come forward to help the people of Karachi after devastating of the long spell of monsoon, urging them do not play a politics on this national issue.

He said land mafia had established illegal encroachment on nullahs in Karachi, adding the cleansing of such nullahs were imperative to improve the drainage system of the mega city.