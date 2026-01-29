PM to address country’s major exporters, business figures

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet and address the country’s major exporters and business figures Friday.

He will discuss the economic situation and government measures with exporters and industrialists.

The prime minister will also give awards to exporters who have played a prominent role in the national economy.

In the speech, the Prime Minister will present his vision for boosting the country’s industry, trade and exports.

The business community will be told how the country was brought out of default and stabilized.

The prime minister will present a future roadmap to take the economy from stability to growth.

Government measures related to facilitating investment and business will also be discussed.

The prime minister will also express his views on reforms, economic discipline and restoring the confidence of industrialists.