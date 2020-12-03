PM to address ceremony on completion of two years of Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan, upon the completion of two years of the establishment of Pakistan Citizen Portal, will address a ceremony on Friday.

The prime minister on this occasion will be presented a comprehensive report about the performance of Citizen Portal, which was established on October 28, 2018, and has been the focus of attention at national and international levels.

With over 100,000 registered members and the resolution of over two million complaints, the Portal’s App ( Application) 25 was continuously gaining popularity among the masses, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) here on Thursday said.

It may be mentioned that 8,913 government departments have been made directly answerable to the masses through the Portal’s App.