PM thanks UAE President, PM for relief assistance to Pakistan

LAHORE, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here met with the Charge d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates and discussed matters of mutual interest.



On behalf of the Pakistani nation, the Prime Minister thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for sending planeloads of goods for the flood affectees.



He thanked President UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sending relief goods worth 50 million dollars and also thanked Prime Minister UAE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for providing aid of 50 million Emirati Dirham.



The PM said the United Arab Emirates stood with Pakistan in every hour of need and always supported Pakistan on the diplomatic front and on issues of foreign affairs. Pakistan valued its relations with the United Arab Emirates, he added.