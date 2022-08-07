PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for investment of his country in Pakistan.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan.”

for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan. Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 7, 2022



“Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship,” the PM added.