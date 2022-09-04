PM thanks Prince Rahim Aga for $10 mln aid for flood affectees

LAHORE, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, son of Aga Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.



Prince Rahim Aga Khan delivered to the PM a message of best wishes from Aga Khan.

Prince Rahim expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and material in the devastating floods in Pakistan and announced financial assistance of 10 million dollars.



The Prince told that instructions had been issued to all the institutions of Aga Khan Development Network to fully take part in the relief assistance and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas. The prime minister conveyed a message of best wishes for Aga Khan.

He appreciated the work of Aga Khan Development Network in the fields of health, education, and rural development.



The PM thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for the announcement of financial aid for the flood affectees.

Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2022



He requested Prince Rahim to make the world, especially the European Union member countries, aware of the situation emerging after the floods in Pakistan.

He appealed for financial assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees through international donor agencies.