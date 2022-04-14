PM thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif receiving Guard of Honour
Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif receiving Guard of Honour
ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed gratitude to the Amir of Qatar

for always standing by Pakistan and referred to the help extended by his country in overcoming energy crisis in Pakistan.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “In 2016 Pakistan concluded an agreement for the procurement of LNG from Qatar on reasonable & competitive price compared to the market.”
“This agreement was helpful in overcoming energy crisis. Grateful to HH the Amir
of Qatar for always standing by Pakistan.”