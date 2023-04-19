Service delivery sole criterion for competing public office: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said politics in the country was reduced to mere rhetoric and termed service delivery the main criterion for running a public office.

“To me, service delivery alone should govern competition for public office,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister regretted that politics in the country suffered from a structural flaw.

“It has, unfortunately, been reduced to a shorthand for grandstanding and meaningless rhetoric,” he said.

He said politics was an arena where people competed to serve fellow citizens.