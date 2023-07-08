PM terms relaunch of laptop scheme as a game changer

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the laptop scheme had truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories.

“Under the present scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner. Like the past, transparency & merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of the recipients,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

He further said that nothing made him happier than doing his bit for the empowerment of the youth and students, who held the destiny of this country in their hands.

APP41-070723 ISLAMABAD: July 07 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing laptops among high achievers of public sector university students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme. APP/MAF/ABB

The prime minister said the nationwide launch of Prime Minister’s laptop scheme yesterday resumed the journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab.

“It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade,” he added.

