PM terms newspapers vital for informed society despite rapidly changing information landscape

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said newspapers continued to hold an important place in fostering an informed and conscious society, despite the rapidly changing information landscape.

In his message on National Newspaper Readership Day, observed on September 25, the prime minister paid tribute to newspapers and journalism professionals, particularly members of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), as well as newspaper readers across the country.

He said newspapers reflected the political, economic and social dimensions of national life and had historically played an important role in promoting awareness, shaping public opinion and providing access to credible information and diverse perspectives.

The prime minister said that during the independence movement, newspapers served as an effective voice for the Muslims of the subcontinent and contributed significantly to political consciousness, unity and a shared sense of purpose.

Following the creation of Pakistan, he added, the press continued to contribute to strengthening democracy, promoting transparency and keeping citizens informed about national and international affairs.

The prime minister noted that digital and social media had transformed the ways in which news was accessed and consumed. However, he said, the enduring relevance and importance of newspapers remained undiminished.

He stressed that at a time when fake news, misinformation and misleading information could spread with unprecedented speed, credible journalism, professional standards and responsible reporting had assumed greater significance.

He said strong and credible editorial processes were essential to ensuring that readers had access to news, analysis and informed perspectives based on research, verification and journalistic integrity.

The prime minister encouraged citizens, particularly the younger generation, to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers, saying they not only kept readers abreast of current events but also provided context, broadened knowledge, deepened understanding of contemporary affairs and promoted awareness of civic responsibilities.

He commended editors, journalists, photographers, press workers and all others associated with the newspaper industry for their contribution to national life and their continued dedication, hard work and commitment to responsible journalism.