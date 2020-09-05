PM takes notice of lack of facilities for malnourished children in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday took notice of the shortage of facilities including required nutrients and medical treatment for the malnourished children in Karachi.

In a meeting with the parents of the malnourished children here, arranged by Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, the prime minister directed for paying special attention on treatment of the said children at the hospitals.

The parents apprised the prime minister of the lack of treatment facilities for their children and also thanked Faisal Vawda for taking responsibility of 165 such kids.