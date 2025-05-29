PM, Tajikistan’s President review bilateral cooperation in diverse areas

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DUSHANBE, May 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Thursday reviewed bilateral cooperation in different areas, including political, trade, economy, energy, defence, security, and regional connectivity.

During the bilateral meeting, they agreed to actively pursue new avenues for cooperation, with a focus on fostering investment opportunities, enhancing educational linkages, prompting cultural exchanges, advancing information technology collaboration and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

Earlier upon arrival at Qasr-e-Millat, the President welcomed the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation.

At the invitation of Government of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here to participate in the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation (ICGP) being held on 29-31 May, 2025.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials.

Upon arrival at Dushanbe, he was received by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Tajik President held in-depth and wide-ranging discussions covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the discussions, they fondly recalled the signing of historic Strategic Partnership Agreement during the Prime Minister’s visit to Dushanbe in July 2024, which laid a strong foundation for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared interests. Reaffirming the fraternal ties existing between the two countries marked by shared history, culture and geography, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation and resolved to elevate the strategic cooperation to a new level, for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

On CASA-1000, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to positioning it as a pivotal project for regional integration. Welcoming the holding of CASA-1000 Inter-Governmental Council in Dushanbe on 15 May 2025, the Prime Minister assured the shared commitment to its early operationalization.

Regarding economic cooperation, the two leaders, acknowledging the untapped potential in bilateral trade, underscored the importance of actively pursuing new avenues of cooperation in line with the decisions taken during the 7th Session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific Technical Cooperation, held in Islamabad in December 2024. They also agreed to effectively leverage the existing institutional frameworks including twelve Joint Working Groups (JWGs), to further enhance collaboration between the two countries, especially in oil & gas and energy sectors.

They took good note of growing bilateral cooperation in the field of defence & security and reiterated their resolve to further boost the same in order to overcome the common security challenges faced by the two countries. They emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating cross-border organized crime and human and drug trafficking.

The leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and global geopolitical developments. They emphasized the importance of working together to promote peace, stability, and economic development in the region. On peaceful resolution of Tajik-Kyrgyz border dispute, the Prime Minister felicitated the President on this milestone and appreciated the President’s prudence and wisdom in resolving the issue through peaceful means. The Prime Minister hoped that this historical development would usher in a new era of cooperation and progress in the region.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on cooperation at the multilateral fora, including at the UN, OIC, SCO and ECO and reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister, reaffirming Pakistan’s historical and cordial ties with Tajikistan, underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to ongoing structured and multifaceted engagement with Tajikistan, for mutual gains. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening connectivity linkages with the Central Asian region. Towards that end, he highlighted China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a linchpin of Pakistan’s connectivity with the region.

The Prime Minister also briefed the President on the latest situation in the South Asian region. The Prime Minister underscored that our region could not afford India’s irresponsible and unlawful actions since 7 May 2025, which amounted to acts of war and violation of the UN Charter and international law. The Prime Minister urged the international community to hold India accountable, reiterating that Pakistan desires peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full resolve if challenged.

He also underscored that the resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, remains fundamental to securing lasting peace in the region. In response, President Emomali said that as a staunch friend of Pakistan, he too was very worried at the events of early May, adding that he would always promote peace and stability in the region. He added that he was deeply impressed by the Prime Minister’s remarkable leadership that was critical to the restoration of peace and security in the region.

President Emomali Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s desire for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, terming Pakistan as a trusted partner. Noting regular high-level exchanges, he underlined the importance of closer collaboration in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, industry, hydro power generation, and tourism.

The Prime Minister appreciated Tajikistan’s leadership role in Water Diplomacy and congratulated the President of Tajikistan for successful organization of international events including the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation (ICGP) on 29-31 May 2025, in Dushanbe.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Rahmon for an official visit to Islamabad to continue strategic dialogue and deepen the multifaceted partnership.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also hosted a special reception in honor of Prime Minister Sharif.