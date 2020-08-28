PM offers full support to CM Sindh: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that the federal government would provide every possible support to Sindh Government in relief activities in the rain hit areas.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked to chief minister Sindh assuring him of the Center and its institutions’ all out help to provide relief to the people affected by the torrential rains in the province” he said in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم نے وزیر اعلیٰ سندھ سے بات کی ہے اور وفاق اور اس کے اداروں سے سندھ حکومت کو جو بھی مدد چاہیے بارش کی تباہ کاری سے عوام کو ریلیف دینے کے لئے اس کی یقین دہانی کرائی ہے. جو بھی مدد مانگی جائے گی وہ ہنگامی بنیادوں پر فراہم کی جائے گی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 27, 2020

The minister said whatever support the Sindh Government would demand, the Center would provide on emergency basis.