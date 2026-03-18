PM, Sultan of Oman discuss regional situation, emphasize peace through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Sultan of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and discussed evolving regional situation.

During the warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid, conveying their best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the peoples of both countries and the Muslim Ummah.

While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people of Oman over the loss of precious lives and injuries during the attacks in various parts of the country, the prime minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and constructive dialogue.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening of the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Oman.

In this regard, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience.

He also responded positively to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s gracious invitation to him to undertake a visit to Oman, at a mutually convenient date.