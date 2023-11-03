PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar district.

The prime minister paid tribute to 14 security forces personnel who were martyred in the attack.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and patience for the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Kakar said the evil intentions of terrorists would never be allowed to succeed.

“The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country. The entire Pakistani nation, including me, is proud of its martyrs,” he remarked.

He said such cowardly attacks by terrorists would never be able to deter the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its forces.

I am grieved by the heinous terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan & Pasni which took precious lives of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the martyrs. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. We shall continue our unwavering fight against the… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 3, 2023

The entire nation stands by its security forces to eliminate this scourge of terrorism, he remarked.

Later, in a social media post on X, the prime minister said, “Their (soldiers) sacrifices will not be in vain. We shall continue our unwavering fight against the forces aiming to destabilize our country.”