PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of seven personnel, including two officers of the security forces, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that martyred jawans had foiled nefarious designs of terrorists.

The entire nation, including him, were proud of the sacrifices of shaheed jawans who had laid down their lives for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with strength.