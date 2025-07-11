Friday, July 11, 2025
PM strongly condemns kidnapping, killing of Sardhaka bus passengers; vows revenge

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the kidnapping and killing of bus passengers in Sardhaka area of Balochistan, vowing to avenge the blood of innocent people.

“We will deal with terrorists with full force. The blood of innocent people will be avenged,” The prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said that the killing of unarmed civilians was a blatant terrorism by Fitnatul Hindustan.

“With resolve, unity, and strength, we will confront the scourge of terrorism and uproot it completely,” Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

