PM strongly condemns attack on Swabi police personnel

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Saturday strongly condemned the firing incident on police personnel in Swabi and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the officers.

The prime minister paid tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom and prayed for grant of fortitude to the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further directed a thorough investigation into the incident and an exemplary punishment to those responsible after their identification.

“We will continue our fight against terrorism until this menace is completely eradicated from the country,” the press release, quoted the prime minister as saying .

The prime minister said the officers and personnel of police force were making efforts day and night to rid the beloved homeland of this scourge of terrorism.

“We are proud of our police officers and personnel who are foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists against our beloved country,” he added.