ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previous year’s floods.

He said that he was cognizant that Pakistan was facing price hike which was triggered by the external issues in the shape of inflation and recession.

In a message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, 1444 Hijrah, the prime minister felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid ul Azha, he prayed for the acceptance of all the religious rituals and sacrifices.

The prime minister said the incumbent government was utilizing all its resources to provide relief to the public.

It had provided maximum relief to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in the the current fiscal budget, PM Office Media Wing in a press release on Wednesday quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister observed that the peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj.

Meeting such requirements through practical attainment coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of Eid ul Azha, he added.

The prime minister said the august occasion reminded them of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his dear son Hazrat Ismail

(AS), adding nothing could earn the Muslims a complete obedience to Allah Almighty unless they had the passion to sacrifice their best and the dearest thing for invoking His blessings.

He said the basic philosophy behind Eid ul Azha was to sacrifice the dearest thing for Allah Almighty by showing sincerity and devotion.

Equality, purging of oneself, purity of heart and sentiments were the outcome of such great sacrifice without which the actual spirit of Sunnah- e-Ibrahimi (AS) could not be attained, he stressed.

The prime minister also underlined the need of distributing the sacrificial meat among the deserving people so that those could also share the happiness of the joyous occasion.

The prime minister said that observance of Eid ul Azha provided the Muslims to inculcate the true spirit of sacrifice, vigour of faith and passionate obedience to commands of Allah Almighty which were manifested by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) in their lives.