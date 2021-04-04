PM stresses upon joint efforts to root out corruption

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said corruption had eaten away the economies of poor countries like Pakistan and the society as a cohesive whole should extend full support to make the fight against the menace a success.

Responding to public questions during a live broadcast session, the prime minister said a nation could fight corruption only through collective efforts.

“Imran Khan cannot fight it alone, the society carries on this fight and the judiciary fights it. The National Accountability Bureau, which is completely independent, can frame cases,” he added.

The prime minister said corruption was the real issue, which had permeated in all the poor countries of world, even it shook the economies of rich.

He referred to the steps taken by Mahathir Mohamad to lift the Malaysian economy and the subsequent corruption.

The powerful elite embezzled the national wealth by holding on to the powerful offices as had happened in Pakistan and then resorted to money laundering as they could not hide such huge amounts in their respective countries, he added.

According to a United Nations panel report, about 1,000 billion dollars from the poor countries were being laundered to the rich states or tax heavens, he said. The report further said that about 7,000 billion dollars had been stashed away in the rich countries, Imran Khan added.

The prime minister said the Government of Pakistan was striving to get the laundered money back.

China had sent 450 ministers to jail on the corruption charges and in Singapore, a minister committed suicide after he had been arrested on the corruption charges, he added.

He regretted that in Pakistan the corrupt elements were warmly welcomed and showered with flower petals.

Expressing his resolve, the prime minister said, “Insha’Allah we have to win this fight – a fight for the rule of law, which is vital for the country’s survival.”

He said in the fight, all the corrupt elements had gathered on one platform to pull down Imran Khan’s government because it was not giving them any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

Imran Khan said the real issue was rule of law, which was firmly imposed by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the State of Madina.

“We all have to decide together to go after these corrupt elements,” he emphasized.