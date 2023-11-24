PM stresses realisation of SIFC’s envisioned long-term economic dividends

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday appreciating the efforts of relevant ministries for identifying prospective areas of collaboration under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) directed all stakeholders for the efforts to realise the envisioned long-term economic dividends.

He was chairing a special session of Apex Committee of SIFC held here to foster strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ministers and high-level government officials, a PM Office press release said.

The apex committee reviewed the existing level of collaboration and unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

The Chief of Army Staff assured the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support economic initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan.