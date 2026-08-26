PM stresses promoting Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah teachings to strengthen unity among nation, Ummah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, emphasized the need to further strengthen unity and brotherhood among the nation and the Ummah by imparting the core teachings of the Seerah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to younger generations to help them confront contemporary challenges.

Addressing the International Seerat (PBUH) Conference, the prime minister urged Ulema and religious scholars to play their role through mosques and pulpits by promoting the values of unity, tolerance, compassion, and interfaith harmony.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had been an embodiment of peace, affection, truthfulness, uprightness, honesty and forgiveness and these guiding principles should be used for the character building of the young generations of the country.

The prime minister opined that during the movement for the creation of Pakistan, the entire nation stood united under the leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The miracle was achieved with adherence to unity and discipline. The same qualities had been a part of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He stressed the need to shun all differences considering the modern era challenges. Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, religious scholars, media, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

The prime minister referring to the Gulf conflict and armed conflict with India in May 2025, said at both critical situations, the nation displayed unity.

During the Gulf conflict, Pakistan walked the tight rope as on one hand, they tried to avert the consequences of widening of war flames in the region, while on the other, tried to unite the entire Ummah.

Commending the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the prime minister said that during the entire crisis, he played a significant role and remained engaged with both sides to secure peace and stability in the region.

The enemies of peace tried but they failed miserably, he added.

The prime minister also termed the signing of Makkah Agreement, as sign of enduring brotherhood, unity and fraternity among Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia and Turkiye stood with Pakistan like an iron wall during Pak-India conflict,” he said, adding the brotherly nations had always stood with the Pakistani nation through thick and thin.

The prime minister reaffirmed that these bonds of friendship and brotherhood would be further strengthened.

He urged the Ulema to discourage negative trends of sectarianism and extremism by spreading the eternal message of peace and affection from the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Ummah required overcoming the modern thought provoking challenges that could be faced by equipping the young generation with the latest knowledge and blending them into message of peace as preached by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said, adding the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message was peace for the entire world.

He emphasized that they should made the young generations aware of the every aspect of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Our future depends upon what sort of future generation we prepare,” he opined, adding the young generation was a ray of hope for the country and it must be the priority to prepare them to meet the future challenges.

The prime minister further said that the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah was a beacon for the entire Ummah, citing incidents of Taif and the bonds of brotherhood between Muhajirs and Ansars of Madinah.

He said they were one Ummah and the 12th Rabi ul Awwal was being observed in the month of August in which Pakistan had been created.

The prime minister also lauded the role of Ulema, Mahsaikh and religious leaders for their role in shaping the thoughts of the nation and young generations under the teachings of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said Seerah-e-Tayyaba (PBUH) provided real guidance to the youth particularly at a time when social media, pointless contents, intolerance, materialism and various negative trends were casting their effects. He called upon display of unity and promotion of interfaith harmony.

The minister further urged citizens to show allegiance and loyalty to the state, as when both ingredients intermingle, the result was formidable strength and unity.

He also emphasized the need to highlight the message of Holy Prophet’s Seerah (PBUH), noting that the younger generation was going through an age in which it confronted numerous intellectual, moral, social and digital challenges.

The prime minister also gave away awards among the winners of various categories.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and PM’s coordinator for religious harmony, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Allama Muhammad Raghib Naeemi, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and other religious scholars also addressed the gathering.