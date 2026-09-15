PM stresses measures to boost exports, accelerate economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that increasing exports should be made the foundation of the country’s economic growth and that, alongside traditional sectors, more sectors should also be prepared for exports to international markets.

Chairing a review meeting on improving the country’s exports and accelerating the pace of economic growth, the prime minister stressed the need to involve the maximum number of sectors and industries in export activities to diversify trade.

The prime minister directed that effective measures should be taken to bring the quality of Pakistani products in line with international standards, strengthen quality assurance systems and ensure full compliance with international standards and regulations.

He emphasized giving special attention to value addition in exports to enhance both the value and competitiveness of Pakistani products in global markets.

The prime minister directed the promotion of modern technology, research and innovation for export-oriented industries.

He said full advantage should be taken of digitalization and modern technology to bring the national economy in line with contemporary requirements.

The prime minister directed that administrative and business hurdles faced by exporters be removed and the export process made easier, faster and more transparent.

The meeting was briefed on progress in the implementation of the strategic roadmap approved for the promotion of exports.

Various proposals regarding access to new international markets, diversification of export sectors, improvement in product quality and ease of doing business were also reviewed.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on improving the global competitiveness of export sectors.

The meeting was informed that steps were being taken to conclude free trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements with several friendly countries to enhance access of Pakistani products to international markets.

The meeting was informed that measures were being taken to include Pakistani horticultural products in the country’s exports.

It was further briefed that participation of Pakistani exporters in tenders and procurement processes of international hospitals was being encouraged to increase exports of Pakistani surgical and medical equipment.

The meeting was informed that exhibitions, including TEXPO, Health Engineering and Minerals Show, Food and Agriculture (FoodAg) exhibitions and other sector-specific events, were being organized in different cities of the country to introduce Pakistani products to global companies.

The meeting was informed that work was underway to align intellectual property laws with contemporary requirements to promote innovation in exports.

The meeting was further informed that the process of restructuring the Export Development Fund (EDF) had been completed and the EDF was taking measures to facilitate the business community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Prime Minister’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and senior officers of the relevant institutions attended the meeting.