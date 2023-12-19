PM stresses effective training strategy to produce skilled human resource

QUETTA, Dec 19 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday terming skilled human resource the most important asset for a nation said effective training strategy was crucial to meet the needs of the contemporary world.

Addressing here at the launch of PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, he said in the era of technology and artificial-intelligence, there was a need to equip the youth with necessary up-to-date knowledge.

PM Kakar said imparting skills to one person did not restrict to him but the families associated with him and also the coming generations benefit from it.

He said the country was in dire need of such initiatives of social development which resulted in the overall uplift of the people.

Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Ali Mardan Domki said the provincial government was committed to providing every possible opportunity to the people of Balochistan.

He said the provincial government had decided to set up the Balochistan Skilled Development Fund under the supervision of the Planning and Development Department.

He said the government of China showed interest to provide a $60 million grant for the development of Balochistan, of which the provincial government had the intention to use fifty percent on skilled development of youth.

Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi said imparting skills to youth was the main ingredient of empowering them by helping them qualify for employment.

He said the launch of programme from Quetta was significant because it encouraged the local youth to benefit from it who deserved it the most.

Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Amir Jan said 4.5 million people in the country entered the labour stream every year with only 1.5 people having proper skills. He said the objective of the programme was to provide skilled training to 56,000 people all across the country and mentioned that the skills were linked with international certification.

Provincial revenue minister Amjad Rasheed expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the launch of programme for the youth, which he said would end their dilemma of joblessness.

The prime minister gave away cheques among the talented youth of Balochistan.

He also launched the Electronic Public Procurement Programme on the occasion.