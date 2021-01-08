PM started politics to improve life of weak segment of society:Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started his political career to improve life of weak segment of society.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the present leadership was well aware of the problem of the families of Hazara Community who are demanding the security and safety of their people.

He said safeguarding interest of Hazara Community, was priority of incumbent government.

He further stated that government was making all out efforts to arrest the culprits behind the killing of coalmine workers of Much area of Balochistan.

About visit of Prime Minister to Quetta, the information minister said that leader of ruling party Imran Khan never refused to go Balochistan.

He assured that the Premier would travel to provincial area to meet families of slain workers of Hazara Community.