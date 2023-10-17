PM, Sri Lankan president call for humanitarian corridor, cessation of Israeli hostilities in Gaza

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe wherein they expressed deep concern at the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks and called for immediate cessation of hostilities by Israel.

In the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, the two leaders called for establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to the besieged people of Gaza; and a two-state solution, resulting in the establishment of a viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

They fondly recalled the close and cordial relations and immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the need to work together to fight poverty and promote economic growth and development for benefit of the entire region. He also expressed his desire to promote peace and enhance connectivity through regional cooperation.

While noting that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were facing broadly similar economic challenges, the two leaders exchanged notes on this important subject.

They agreed that the concerned authorities on both sides would remain in contact to exchange experiences and best practices in areas such as privatization of State-Owned Enterprises.

The Sri Lankan president thanked the prime minister for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

The leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and continue the long-standing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.