PM Special Relief Scheme continues; PM desires expanded outreach

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme has been successfully rolled out across Pakistan, with petrol being provided at a subsidized rate of Rs100 per liter under the scheme.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring every aspect of the relief scheme and has directed that its outreach must be further expanded.

He has also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that the petrol subsidy is provided to beneficiaries with dignity, convenience and without any hurdles.

In the light of feedback received from across the country, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took another important decision to further facilitate beneficiaries of the scheme.

“Upon the prime minister’s instructions, motorcyclists, as well as owners of Qingqi and rickshaws who purchase less than five litres of petrol, will also be entitled to a discount of Rs 500 against a single token within a week,” PM Office Media Wing, Saturday, said in a press release. One token will be issued every week, with a total of four tokens to be issued in a month.

Users of vehicles up to 800cc will continue to receive a discount of Rs100 per liter on 10 liters of petrol every 10 days, as per earlier decision. Accordingly, three tokens for 10 liters of petrol will be issued each month.

The prime minister had earlier announced that registration messages for individuals eligible to benefit from the scheme would be made completely free of charge. He also directed that 20-year-old motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi rickshaws should be included in the fuel relief scheme, and implementation of the same decision took place.

All motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi rickshaws registered on or after January 1, 2006, are now eligible for registration under the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme.