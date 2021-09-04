PM speaks with UN chief; calls for more engagement to meet humanitarian needs in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday spoke on telephone with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres wherein he called for international community’s enhanced engagement with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability.

The two leaders discussed the developments in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on the humanitarian situation.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of peace, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity.

The prime minister underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan, he noted.

Imran Khan appreciated the vital role of the United Nations in delivering much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN in that regard including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

Assuring Secretary General Guterres of Pakistan’s continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfillment of its mandate, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the smooth operation of UN’ humanitarian mission for Afghanistan.