PM speaks to Iranian President; reiterates Pakistan’s support for Iran at all diplomatic forums

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, this afternoon, and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran at all diplomatic

forums, including at the UN Security Council and the OIC.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles, by all sides, a PM’s Office news release said.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was closely following the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. He emphasized the importance of restoring peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled support to Iran, throughout the crisis. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a

peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of unity among Ummah during this most challenging time. They agreed to

remain in touch.