PM speaks to ambassador of Qatar, expresses solidarity

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, ambassador of the State of Qatar earlier Monday night.

During the telephone call, the Prime Minister expressed his serious concern over the reports of missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar by Iran.

While expressing solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar at this difficult time, the Prime Minister urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

The Qatari ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for immediately reaching out to him after this most unfortunate development as well as for the expression of solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar at this critical time.