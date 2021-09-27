PM, Sindh politicians discuss political situation

KARACHI, Sep 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held meetings with delegations of politicians from Sindh and discussed the political situation in the province.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to PM Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Shaikh were present in the meetings.



During the meetings, Abdul Raheem Katia, Zafar Ali Shah, Ghous Ali Shah, Syed Safdar Ali Shah and Barrister Mustafa Mehsar announced their inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).



Meanwhile, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, MNA J Prakash, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Gul Muhammad Rind, Jalal Shah, Allah Bakhsh Unar, Raja Khan Jhakrani, Ali Mughiri, Asad Shah and Ameer Bukhsh Bhutto met with the prime minister.