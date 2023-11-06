PM, Sindh CM discuss action against smuggling, power theft

PM, Sindh CM discuss action against smuggling, power theft

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wherein they discussed the ongoing action against smuggling and power theft in the province.

In the meeting, they deliberated over the administrative matters as well as the law and order situation in Sindh.

The Sindh chief minister apprised the prime minister of the steps taken by his government for the public welfare.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the Sindh government for progress on the administrative matters, under the leadership of the chief minister.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

