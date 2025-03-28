PM Shehbaz wishes swift recovery of UK’s King Charles III

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday conveyed his good wishes to King Charles III of the United Kingdom for his swift recovery as he underwent hospital observation after experiencing “temporary side-effects” of ongoing cancer treatment.

“Just learnt about His Majesty King Charles III’s ill health this morning. Wishing His Majesty a swift and full recovery,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

The UK media, quoting a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, reported that 76-year-old King Charles III required hospital observation on Thursday after experiencing “temporary side-effects” as part of his continuing medical treatment for cancer.

He returned to Clarence House, however his afternoon engagements were postponed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the Royal Family at this time,” the prime minister wrote.